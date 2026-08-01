The countdown is on for Carlow Ladies’ footballers All Ireland Final tomorrow.

They’re in the Junior decider in Croke Park against Antrim with a throw in time of 11.45am.

It’s the first time a Carlow ladies’ football team has ever reached an All-Ireland final at GAA headquarters.

Former Carlow player Deirdre Tomlinson says it’s a huge achievement.

“It’s a long time coming and it’s been a long slog. I think for the last maybe fifteen, twenty years we’ve had brilliant players come through, just not make it to that last final point. So for Carlow to actually reach an All-Ireland final, it’s a, it’s immense, and they should all be so proud of themselves.” she said.

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