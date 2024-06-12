“It’s a beautiful old building and will be treated very sensitively” so says a local Kilkenny Councillor

Fidelis Doherty was one of the previous owners of the building that was purchased by Kilkenny County Council with funding from Department of Community and Rural Affairs for the purpose of turning the former shop into a Cafe/coffee shop in the village of Glenmore

Chairperson of the committee in Glenmore Noeleen Fogarty who herself was an anower of the shop, came up with the idea just after Covid to turn the building into a community amenity

Now with funding secured for a loopway from the South East Green way, it is hoped that both can tie in nicely toegther

Our Martin Quilty had a chat to Councillor Fidelis Doherty