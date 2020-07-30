Kilkenny vintner condemns publicans flouting Covid regulations

A local vintner is condemning the publicans that are flouting Covid regulations.

22 more pubs have been found to potentially be in breach of health and safety regulations.

It follows the latest round of spot checks on licensed premises under Operation Navigation.

No Kilkenny pubs were found to be in breach of guidelines, after Gardaí carried out 113 checks across the district.

But Paris Texas owner Pat Crotty says those few publicans who flouted guidelines are harming the community:

“There’s two elements to it. The first is that it’s a very small number given the amount of checks by the Gardaí going on. It’s probably not surprising that there would be 22, but that’s less than one per county. The other side of it is that it’s careless and it’s reckless, and they need to be brought to book because they’re not just putting their own safety and the safety of their families and staff at risk, they’re putting the whole community at risk.”