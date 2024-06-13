A Kilkenny woman’s in the running for this year’s 2nd National Dairy Awards.

The event takes place tonight in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise in celebration of the primary and artisan producers, sector services and dairy processors as an industry collective.

There are a range of prizes due to be handed out.

Gail Daniels from Kilmoganny is a double finalist in the Best Artisan Dairy Product (non-cheese) and Ifac Best Dairy Product Innovation categories.

Her Bó Bar Soap is a natural artisan handmade soap using milk from the family-run dairy farm as a 100% water replacement. Originally started as a chemical free way to treat eczema in a younger member of the family, it soon became a passion that escalated to a business after receiving amazing feedback from friends and family.