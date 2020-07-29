Kilkenny woman Linda Comerford heads protest in Dublin calling for equal treatment for people with disabilities

A Kilkenny woman is heading a protest in Dublin today calling for equal treatment for people with disabilities, as the rest of the society reopens.

‘Enough is Enough’ will gather outside the Convention Centre at 12.30pm, in anger over the removal of day services.

The group says while the rest of the country reopens, people with disabilities need their services back too.

Kilkenny Carer of the Year Linda Comerford is the ‘Enough is Enough’ spokesperson, she says they’re suffering because what they had has been taken away:

“They had meaningful purpose to their days and that’s just all gone, so thats resulted in some people displaying very very low mood and depression, it’s also resulted in some other adults getting very frustrated, a lot of challenging behaviour, aggressive behaviour, withdrawn from things, no motivation” she said.