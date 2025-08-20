A Kilkenny woman representing Laois took home the 2025 International Rose of Tralee title last night.

20-year-old Katelyn Cummins is from Ballyouskill, her dairy farm home approx 100m from the bridge to Laois.

The apprentice electrician and jiving enthusiast went to primary school in Ballyragget before moving onto secondary level in Heywood, Ballinakill and is Chair of the North Kilkenny Macra.

There were jubilant scenes in the local village, in particular at The Wheel Inn, when Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas made the announcement from the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU to national and global TV audiences.

Viewers of the event which was televised and streamed over two nights included audiences from New Zealand, Mozambique, Canada and the US.

Following the announcement Katelyn told Radio Kerry; “”I had my legs crossed and I thought I was going to fall over to be honest, no, just in shock, I couldn’t believe it when they said Laois, I was ‘oh my God’, and I was just thinking of my Mam and Dad, I could see them down in the crowd, I just want to give them a hug straight away”.

Our Kerry colleagues also spoke to some of her relations supporting her in Tralee;

North Kilkenny Councillor Pat Fitzptrick’s been outlining the delight in Kilkenny for KCLR News;

The KCLR Daily too had one place to start with this morning’s show – hearing from some of those in our locality who know our new Rose;

As for the new Rose herself? She too joined our Brian Redmond;