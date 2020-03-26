Kilkenny woman stranded in Wellington in New Zealand during Coronavirus lockdown

A Kilkenny woman who was due to return home from New Zealand says they are just sitting tight for now through all of the uncertainty.

Lynn Boland from Thomastown is stranded in Wellington in New Zealand with her boyfriend Oisin from Dublin.

There is a full four week lockdown in place there so it’s looking unlikely that she and her boyfriend will be able to get back to Ireland anytime soon.

They had both resigned their jobs there in preparation for coming home to Thomastown to self-isolate during the current crisis.

They’ve been there since April last year and are not entitled to money there or assistance.

