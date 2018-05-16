Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan to give evidence before Public Accounts Committee today

The Tanaiste says that Oireachtas Committees need to be allowed respond to the CervicalCheck scandal as they see fit.

Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan will give evidence about her experiences before the Public Accounts Committee today, while the Health Committee will also discuss the issue.

Dr. Gabriel Scally – who’s leading a scoping inquiry into the scandal – is concerned the hearings could slow down his work.

However, Simon Coveney says the government can’t tell committees what to do.