Kilkenny’s Army Barracks Throws Open its Doors for Family Fun Day

Kilkenny’s Stephens’ Barracks is throwing open its doors for a family fun day.

900 people turned up to the event last year and the hope is that it will attract around the same numbers between 2 & 4pm today.

Second Lieutenant Aaran Davies says “What we have on display is all sorts of military weapons that we use, all the kit & equipment that we carry, all the military vehicles that we use both at home and overseas, then loads of different displays, unarmed combat demonstrations, army band recitals & face painting, bouncy castles and much more”.

He adds that you don’t have to have a relation serving there to take part – anyone can attend.