Kilkenny’s ballroom of romance, The Carlton, sold at auction

One of Kilkenny’s most loved entertainment centres has been sold.

The Carlton Ballroom on Colliers Lane in the city has hosted a range of well-known acts over the years, including Brush Sheilds, Thin Lizzy & Horseslips.

Auctioneer Séamus Callanan sold the building to an unnamed buyer for an undisclosed sum, but he says the person who bought it isn’t too far away and he would be quite well know.

He’s told KCLR Live this morning, it looks like it will stay standing anyway:

“He [the buyer] has a couple of different things in mind. As far as we can make out, it’s not going to be used for building – in other words, it’s not going to be knocked or anything, which will please a lot of the older generation who looked on it as the ballroom of romance!

“So as far as we can make out, it’s going to be continued for commercial purposes going into the future.”