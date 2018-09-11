Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon seals Wolfwalkers distribution deal with Apple

Cartoon Saloon’s next featured film, Wolfwalkers, has been picked up by tech giant Apple.

The Cupertino firm are expect to launch their own video streaming service shortly to rival the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Among their first acquisitions will be the Tomm Moore directed Wolfwalkers.

Having previously directed the Oscar-nominated The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, Moore is joined at the helm of Wolfwalkers by Kilkenny native Ross Stewart. Cartoon Saloon’s own Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) and Paul Young will produce the film, alongside Stéphan Roelants.

Negotiations with Apple were revealed back in June this year as Apple stockpile original productions ahead of their service launch.

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) is reportedly voice the role of Bill, father of lead character Robyn, the young apprentice hunter who arrives in Ireland to wipe out the last pack of wolves.

It’s Official: Apple Has Picked Up Rights To Cartoon Saloon’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ https://t.co/E18WpSJq3t — tomm moore (@tommmoore) September 10, 2018

Apple are expected to launch their service in the spring 2019 having invested almost $1 billion to date in securing and creating original content. The Elephant Queen documentary, premiering this past weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, was also announced as an acquisition.

The news was confirmed by over the weekend by deadline.com.

