Kilkenny’s county councillors set for “lively” monthly meeting with budget deficit of millions up for discussion

Today’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council will see a “lively exchange” over budgetary issues.

That’s according to John Coonan, the Mayor of Kilkenny Municipal District.

The monthly meeting of the local authority had to be rescheduled for September, following the death of Cllr David Fitzgerald’s mother.

Council members are reconvening in the Watergate Theatre this afternoon to tackle the €8,000,000 budget deficit they’ve accrued during the pandemic.

Speaking at the adjourned meeting earlier this week, Mayor Coonan described what he’s expecting from the proceedings “Things like the Budget and Budget matters will be to the fore on Wednesday and I’m sure we’ll have probably a lively exchange at our council meeting and there are a number of motions down for adoption as well so I suppose Wednesday is probably full for another three hours of a meeting, we certainly will have a lively meeting”.

Mayor Coonan adds they’ll be hearing from the council’s financial advisor this afternoon saying “We’re coming to that time of year of Budget & decisions to be taken to, I suppose, balance the books for the smooth running of local authority for city & county so we’re commencing that process and the Finance Officer of Kilkenny County Council, Mr Prendiville, will be putting the position to us and explaining to us the detail of what we have to face and the decisions we have to make”.