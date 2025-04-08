Kilkenny will mark a significant milestone today with the launch of its first-ever dementia café, set to begin at 2pm at the Lighthouse Café in the city. This initiative is designed to offer a welcoming space for people living with dementia, as well as their families, friends, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in supporting a dementia-inclusive community.

The dementia café aims to provide valuable information, emotional support, and an opportunity for attendees to connect with others in similar situations. It is a chance for individuals to share experiences, gain insight, and build a network of understanding in a relaxed and friendly environment.

The event is funded by the St Canice’s Credit Union Community Connect Fund, reflecting a growing commitment to community support for those affected by dementia.

Mary Pat Murphy, Communications & Engagement Co-Ordinator at SOS Kilkenny, spoke with KCLR News about the importance of this new initiative. She highlighted that for many people living with dementia and their caregivers, the experience can be isolating. “Dementia is unique and can affect people in different ways,” Murphy explained, emphasizing how crucial it is for those affected to have spaces where they can find support and not feel alone.

Today’s event marks the beginning of an important community resource, offering hope and connection for those navigating the challenges of dementia.