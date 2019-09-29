KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny’s Glanbia lodges plans to expand operations in Ballyragget
Glanbia says plans to expand operations in Ballyragget would allow them to extend their Research & Development capabilities there.
The company has lodged a planning application with Kilkenny county council for an extension at the plant.
Their R&D team has already been recently expanded and this facility will allow them deliver more innovative products for the global market.
A decision on the application is due on the 14th of November.