KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny’s Glanbia lodges plans to expand operations in Ballyragget

MaryAnn Vaughan 29/09/2019

Glanbia says plans to expand operations in Ballyragget would allow them to extend their Research & Development capabilities there.

The company has lodged a planning application with Kilkenny county council for an extension at the plant.

Their R&D team has already been recently expanded and this facility will allow them deliver more innovative products for the global market.

A decision on the application is due on the 14th of November.

Close