Kilkenny’s Great War Soldiers To Be Remembered

Fresh from the unveiling of one major memorial, the finishing touches are being put to another to Kilkenny’s First World War Soldiers.

The 12th of August is when a plaque at MacDonagh Junction Train Station will be complete, bearing the names of not just those from the county who died in the Great War, but all those who fought and survived.

Donal Croghan of the Memorial Committee has been telling KCLR News that the day will begin with assembly at 3pm with an eight to ten minute reenactment for which “soldiers” will return to the platform which will be dressed as it would have been in 1918. An unveiling ceremony will be carried out by the Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Eamon Aylward with Major General Kieran Brennan.

It will be followed by a parade through the city.