Kilkenny’s Vicar Street to be one-way in future

Vicar Street in Kilkenny City will be made one-way.

Plans will soon be going to public consultation to make the busy street one-way heading in towards the city.

It had been part of the original plan as part of the Central Access Scheme but the council is only now prepared to go ahead with it.

Senior Engineer, Ian Gardiner has told KCLR News it’s just not wide enough to continue being two-way.

He says the move will improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.