Kilkenny’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ is up for Best Animated Film in today’s Baftas

The second half of this year’s Baftas takes place later – with plenty of Irish interest among the categories.

Wolfwalkers, produced by Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon, is up for Best Animated Film. The film directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart is set in medieval Kilkenny is a story steeped in folklore. The film has already won a number of awards and received international acclaim.

While Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar are nominated in the best supporting actor and actress categories for their roles in Calm with Horses.

Last night, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was the main winner – picking up two of the technical prizes.