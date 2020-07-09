Kilkenny staff not affected by Boots job cuts plan

Staff at Boots in Kilkenny are not affected by a decision in the UK to cut thousands of jobs.

The retailer says it’s made the decision as part of action to manage the “significant impact” of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company says Boots Ireland continues to monitor and review operations across the country.

The shop on Kilkenny’s High street is one of 89 across the country employing over 2,000 workers.