HSE confirms Kilkenny city and Carlow town will have mass vaccination centres

It’s been confirmed that there will be mass vaccination centres set up in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The HSE says it’s planning for one in each county across the South East and Waterford IT has been confirmed at one.

KCLR understands that Cillín Hill in Kilkenny will be another.

While in Carlow it’s understood that they are in negotiations with a large hotel in the town.

Forty vaccination centres will be opened nationwide in the coming weeks including the two locally.

The HSE says a million vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive into the country every month from May.

People aged over 85 will begin to be vaccinated from next Monday and the HSE says the vast majority of these will be administered in GP practices.

The HSE Boss also says it’s inexcusable that some staff in nursing homes are refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccine take-up among residents and staff has been described as “extremely good” by the Health Service.

However there are workers who have declined the offer of a vaccine and Paul Reid says they may have to be redeployed to different jobs.