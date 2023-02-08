CEO of Kilkenny-headquartered L’Arche Ireland ‘sickened’ by founder’s sex abuse

The CEO of L’Arche Ireland says she was sickened by the revelations of sex abuse carried out by the founder of their movement.

The Callan-headquartered organisation which looks after people with intellectual disability has confirmed that an investigation found Jean vanier had sexually abused 25 women over the last seven decades.

L’Arche Ireland says the revelation in no way reflects the ethos or operations of the charity in Ireland & Northern Ireland.

In a statement to KCLR they point out that ‘while he did found L’Arche in France, he was never actively involved in L’Arche Ireland’.

Mairead Boland-Brabazon, who’s been living in Kilkenny for 30 years, leads the organisation in The Republic and in the North.

She’s told The Way It Is says she feels betrayed by how a man she previously considered an inspiration took advantage of these women.