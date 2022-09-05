Kilkenny Cllr says Council has to change its policy on tenants keeping pets or animals could have to be put down

Kilkenny County Council has to change its policy on tenants keeping pets or animals could have to be put down, according to local Cllr Eugene McGuinness.

People who are being offered accommodation in new council apartments or duplexes are being told there is a strict no-pets policy.

Cllr McGuinness says people who have been on waiting lists for years are having the good news ruined when they are told they are being given a new home but the can’t bring their pet.

Cllr McGuinness – who’s on the animal welfare committee – says some people are being left with awful choices to make if there’s no-one who can take in their beloved animals.

He’s been telling KCLR Live about one local woman’s unfortunate case where she’s worried that the the pet Jack Russell terrier she’d had for eight years will have to be put down because she has no family or friends who can take the dog in.

Cllr McGuinness these animals are often beloved members of a family and he’s calling for an immediate change in the local authority policy on tenants keeping pets.