Kilkenny Cllr: Ministers & civil servants should not be allowed refuse requests at appear before Oireachtas Committees

Officials at the Department of Health made a mess of the now-abandoned secondment of Tony Holohan and have a responsibility to explain themselves to members of the Dail.

That’s according to local Fine Gael Councillor David Fitzgerald after Minister Stephen Donnelly and Secretary-General Robert Watt refused a request to appear before the Oireachtas Finance committee.

They have both been invited to attend the meeting this week by the Committee Chair local Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness.

The Minister says he intends to allow an independent review be completed before addressing the committee.

Councillor Fitzgerald says the handling of the whole affair was botched so it’s right that TDs should be able to ask questions about it.

He says if you hold that seal of office as the Minister for Health then you should attend a Dáil committee if you’re requested to.

Councillor Fitzgerald says there shouldn’t be a ‘pick and mix’ situation where they can choose to attend or not attened.

Member of the finance committee, Peadar Toibin, says the Minister shouldn’t be shying away from answering questions.