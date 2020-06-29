Kilkenny GAA confirms one club player has contracted Covid-19

A spokesperson for Kilkenny GAA has confirmed to KCLR that one club player in the county has tested positive for Covid-19.

The spokesperson says that all GAA & HSE guidelines and protocols have been followed in relation to this case.

Rumours have been circulating over the weekend about an outbreak, with multiple cases of Covid-19, at one or more local clubs.

The County Board spokesperson says this is a private medical matter for the individual and that it would not be naming the club involved.