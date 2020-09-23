Know a Ford Focus driver who may have dropped cash at a Kilkenny car dealership?

A Kilkenny city car dealership’s looking to reunite a customer with a substantial amount of money.

A visitor stopped off at Barlo Nissan on Saturday (19 September) afternoon and unwittingly left some cash behind.

It was such a quick visit that the business doesn’t have the owner’s details on file but they’ve notified Kilkenny gardai of their find and have extended their search on KCLR.

Liam Martin is dealer principal at the outlet and has been telling us “We had someone up Saturday afternoon, relatively briefly, in and out in like a five minute window, just after they left, where they had got back into the car, we found some cash, because they were in and out so quick we don’t have their details but we did get a look at the person & we know the type of car they have and roughly the time so we’re looking at about 1 o’clock & they were driving a light blue Ford Focus”.

He adds “We’d just like to get them back their few pound, you’d know you were after loosing it, it’s a substantial amount and we really want to reunite them with it”

If you are the owner or you know who is u can contact Barlo Nissan directly on 056 7722575.