Labour Party to table no confidence motion in the Government this week says Sean O’hArgain

A local Labour spokesperson says the party’s confident of the no confidence in Government motion it’s set to table later this week.

Officials say Government doesn’t have the support of the Irish people and will bring its motion on Wednesday following last week’s decision not to extend the eviction ban beyond Friday.

Labour’s Chair of the Carlow Kilkenny constituency Sean O’hArgain says there was clear support for the move at the party’s conference over the weekend:

“It’s a clear statement by our party to say that the actions in lifting the eviction ban

over the last number of weeks are absolutely unjustified,” he said.

“We’re standing with the thousands of people who are facing eviction notices,” he added.