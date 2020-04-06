Laptop appeal as ‘cracks start to show’ for local migrant families

The cracks are starting to show for migrant families living locally and trying to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

That’s the warning from a local lecturer who works with the Carlow Rohingya and other groups.

Carlow College’s Stephanie McDermott says migrant families often find it harder to access supports locally due to language difficulties or simply because they wouldn’t be as aware of the available freephone numbers.

They may also have trouble keeping touch with their families abroad.

And Stephanie made an appeal for anyone who might have a loan of a laptop, tablet or computer to help the children of one local family keep up with their school-work.