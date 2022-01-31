Last chance to cast a vote for Carlow group shortlisted for prestigious Creative Lives award

Today’s your last chance to cast a vote for a Carlow group in the Creative Lives Awards.

‘Take a Part Carlow’ are shortlisted for the prestigious art award for their work throughout the pandemic.

A winner will be chosen from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

All 31 groups nominated are looking for the public to vote for them to win the People’s Choice Award but today is the last chance to vote with winners to be announced in March.

You can check out all the nominees and cast your votes here