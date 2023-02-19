Last chance today for locals to have say on White Hill Wind Farm planning application

Today is the last day for submissions and comments on a planning application for a new wind farm in Old Leighlin in Carlow that’s been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

White Hill Wind Farm gave notice of their intention to seek consent for a new wind energy development in Knocknabranagh and Knockbaun, Co. Carlow and Coolcullen, Co Kilkenny.

It would see seven turbines erected in the area with a predicted output of 50.4 megawatts.