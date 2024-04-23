Carlow’s Acting Fire Chief is warning that the latest series of wildfires on Mount Leinster is not just damaging for the area but also has an effect on local resources.

Crews were called out three times in a 24 hour stretch to the Nine Stones with last night’s blaze, the largest, visible 70kms away in Co Tipperary.

Liam Carroll has been telling The KCLR Daily that the fires are having an obvious impact;

Meanwhile, crews are back out again today with smoke again billowing from the area.

Joan lives in Borris and has been outlining what she can see;