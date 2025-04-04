A learner permit holder was arrested last weekend for dangerous driving on the M9 motorway after being detected speeding at 175 km/h during a routine speed checkpoint by Carlow Roads Policing.

Officers conducting the checkpoint stopped the jeep after registering the excessive speed. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the driver was operating the vehicle on their first learner permit and was not accompanied by a qualified driver, as required by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver was promptly arrested for dangerous driving and charged. The vehicle was seized under the Clancy Amendment, which allows for the impounding of vehicles driven by unaccompanied learner drivers.

The arrested individual now faces serious consequences. If convicted in court, the driver could be disqualified from driving for up to two years and face a fine of up to €5,000.

Local authorities have expressed their concern over the incident, stressing the importance of adhering to road safety laws, particularly for new drivers.