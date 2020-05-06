KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Leaving cert could be replaced by predicted grading
The Education Minister is meeting with his officials and teaching unions to discuss the matter
The Leaving Cert may be replaced by predicted grading if it cannot be held safely.
The Education Minister is meeting with his officials and teaching unions this afternoon to discuss all contingency options.
The exams are currently scheduled to be held two months later than usual, but are subject to public health advice.
While a number of back up options are being considered, a Department of Education spokesperson says predicted grading is the most likely Plan B.