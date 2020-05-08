KCLR News
Leaving Cert cancelled in favour of predicted grading
Students will have the option to sit them at a later date or accept a predicted grade.
The Leaving Cert written exams this summer have been cancelled.
Roughly 2,000 local 6th year students will have the option to sit them at a later date or accept a predicted grade.
Teachers will provide a score for each subject and it’ll have to be approved by the school principal.
The Department of Education will then make sure there’s an even national spread before students get their results.