Two Thirds of new barristers and junior barristers who start work as criminal practitionersof are leaving the criminal bar after six years because they can’t actually make a living

Thats according to the Chair of the Bar of Ireland Sara Phelan

Criminal barristers, who work for the State, are planning to withdraw services over three days this month as an extension to action last October to determine the fees paid to criminal defense attorneys by the DPP and the Legal Aid program.

Over the past two decades, barristers have experienced a 40% pay cut, while other criminal justice system employees have seen their pay restored following the 2008 financial crisis.

