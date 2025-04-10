Last night, the quaint village of Leighlinbridge transformed into a vibrant celebration of equestrian triumph as hundreds of racing fans flooded the streets to honor their hometown hero, Nick Rockett, winner of the 2025 Aintree Grand National.

The stunning victory at Aintree saw Nick Rockett, masterfully trained by local racing icon Willie Mullins and skillfully ridden by his son Patrick, put on a dazzling performance. The thoroughbred electrified spectators with a near flawless run, ultimately crossing the finish line first in a race that is widely regarded as one of the most demanding in the sport.

In a historic moment for the Mullins stable, Leighlinbridge basked in the glory of a remarkable 1-2-3 finish, as I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West claimed the runner-up and third-place positions, respectively. The achievement not only underscores Mullins’ legendary status in horse training but also highlights the exceptional talent of his stable.

Onlookers lined the streets, their cheers echoing in the crisp evening air, as Nick Rockett led the parade through the village.

The celebrations culminated at the Lord Bagenal Inn, a beloved local establishment, where fans had the rare opportunity to take photos with the champion horses and the coveted Grand National trophies.

It was a proud night for the Carlow community — and one that will go down in local racing history.