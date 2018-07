The Leinster Fleadh’s officially underway in Bagenalstown!

Up to 12,000 people are expected to visit the Co Carlow town as a full programme of events is rolled out in the coming days. While over the weekend 2,500 people will compete in 170 competitions.

Attracta Ní Bhrádaigh is Chairperson of the Leinster Council & she’s been telling KCLR News that there’s lots planned.

