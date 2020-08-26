St Leo’s to revise plans for student assemblies after ASTI criticism

The Carlow school under fire for its prayer service yesterday (Tuesday) says they are revising plans for future assemblies.

St Leo’s College gathered 152 students one metre apart in their hall on their first day of the new term

The Department of Education has raised no objection to it.

But in a statement to KCLR the teachers union ASTI says “In the context of the current situation with rising numbers of Covid cases, it is unwise to hold gatherings of large numbers at school assemblies. Students should be divided into much smaller groups. Other options can be used such as live streaming.”

St Leo’s Principal Niamh Broderick has told KCLR: ”We will revise our plans for other assemblies.

She says they will be fully compliant with all guidelines from the Department of Eduation.

Olivia McNally’s daughter Emma was among those to start yesterday at St Leo’s and she told KCLR LIVE she says she was happy with all the the arrangements put in place.