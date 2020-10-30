Less than 10 new cases across Carlow and Kilkenny, as 772 people test positive nationwide

Less than 10 cases of Covid-19 have been reported locally, as 772 people have tested positive for the virus nationwide.

These latest figures mean that fewer than a thousand cases have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team every day this week.

Of today’s cases, less than five were in Carlow while there were exactly five in Kilkenny.

This evening’s report also shows six more people have died with the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,908. There have been 61,059 cases since the pandemic began.