Lidl get green light to build another store in Co. Carlow

A Bagenalstown councillor says the granting of planning permission to a major German retailer should be welcomed by all.

Just under a year after they first submitted their application to Carlow County Council, Lidl have been given the go-ahead to build a new store on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown.

Concerns have been raised in some quarters about the impact it might have on other local businesses.

But Councillor Arthur McDonald says the town needs this development as it will bring more people and more jobs there.