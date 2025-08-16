A local painter continues to ensure that sporting legends are remembered.

Paul Murphy’s been on a bit of a mission, painstakingly adding one famous face after another to what’s becoming a wall of fame outside Kilkenny GAA HQ.

Originally featuring Bruce Springsteen to mark his concerts at Nowlan Park, he’s joined by images including of Brian Cody & Jackie Tyrrell at the Ardan de Grás end.



While in front of the Ted Carroll stand the man for whom it’s named with Tommy Walsh and more now also boast the first female in the lineup: Angela Downey.

The list of legends that graced the pitches of Kilkenny and represented the county is a long one – thankfully the wall along the Hebron Road is too!