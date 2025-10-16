It’s final day in the Carlow IFC as Ballon take on Grange for the title at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Throw-in is at 6.00pm on Saturday, October 18th with live coverage on all KCLR frequencies.

With thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. Visit danmorrisseyandco.com.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.