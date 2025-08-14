It’s Erins Own against Clara as both sides look to keep their campaigns on track in the Kilkenny Senior Hurling League.
Throw-in is at 3.30pm in Muckalee with full live coverage on all Kilkenny frequencies.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.