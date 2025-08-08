We are out in Ballyragget this Friday night as Tullaroan go head-to-head with Clara in another key clash in the Kilkenny SHL.
Throw-in is at 7.00pm with full live coverage on KCLR.
Proudly brought to you with thanks to Seanie’s Guest House, Tullaroan – with brand new accommodation, and open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and social dancing every Thursday night.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.