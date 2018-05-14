Local architects offer consultations to help the homeless
It's all part of the Simon Open Door initiative.

If you’re looking to build or extend your home and want to get advice on a budget, local architects may be able to help this week.

For one week only registered architects are opening their doors free of charge to people who make a €90 donation to the Simon Community.

Carlow architect, Dermot Geoghegan says anyone availing of the initiative this week can be sure they’re in good hands.

