Local cafe helping frontline staff thrive during pandemic

A local business has been giving hundreds of meals to front line healthcare workers.

Thrive Cafe in Carlow has sent over 1,300 meals to various hospital settings including St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The cafe, which provides unprocessed and nutrient dense meals has set up a GoFundMe page you can donate to to help provide the meals.

Speaking to KCLR, Helen Demetriou says people across Carlow and Kilkenny have been very generous and all funds go directly to providing nutritious food for front line staff.