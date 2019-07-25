Local childcare providers deeply saddened by investigative documentary shown last night

Local childcare providers have been reacting to what was uncovered in last nights TV documentary.

The programme exposed the Hyde & Seek chain of creches in Dublin which broke a number of Tusla regulations.

It revealed the mistreatment of children within the childcare facility & showed babies being restrained in high chairs for long periods, cots crammed tightly together, and breaches of adult to child ratios; meaning up to 20 toddlers were left in one worker’s care.

Management failed to ensure staff were garda-vetted before working in the children.

It also revealed fire safety issues within the facility.

Mick Kenny runs Urlingford & Johnstown Community childcare facilities North Kilkenny. He told KCLR earlier today his staff are deeply saddened by the programme.

Speaking to KCLR earlier, Kilkenny based creche owner, Liz Campell, says that every childcare facility needs a leader for staff to look up to & follow