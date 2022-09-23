Local children appeal to motorists to take care on roads around schools in Carlow and Kilkenny

Consider your behaviour when driving near a school.

That’s the message from the National Walk to School Week which finishes up today (Friday), ahead of Sunday’s National Walking Day.

Since Monday, pupils across the country have been making an extra effort to start their day on foot but at Burnchurch National School in Co Kilkenny a walking challenge has instead been taking place, many there feeling the area’s narrow rural roads aren’t always the safest for walkers.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace popped out to find out more …