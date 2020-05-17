Local Cllr encourages businesses to follow health regulations in Phase One

The country’s looking forward to the start of the easing of coronavirus restrictions from tomorrow but some workers are not.

If you think your employer is trying to open up sooner than allowed under Phase One of the Road map – or if you think the social distancing or hygiene guidelines aren’t being followed in your workplace – then you’re being urged to stand up for yourself and walk out.

Speaking to KCLR news Carlow Cllr Adrienne Wallace says we can’t allow businesses to flout the public health regulations and is encouraging all businesses to follow guidelines..