Local coalition TD criticises increase of the excise on petrol and diesel

A local coalition TD says the government was wrong to increase the excise on petrol and diesel.

The prices at the pumps went up overnight as the first phase of reversing cuts to the duty last year kicked in overnight.

Motorists will see increases of 5 cent per litre for diesel, and 6 cent per litre for petrol from this morning.

Further increases are scheduled in September and October.

However, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she’ll be pushing her party colleague Finance Minister Michael McGrath to cancel or postpone these:

“I absolutely would again have another meeting with Minister Michael McGrath and see if there’s

anything that can happen. As you said, it’s coming in three phases. Even if we could try and leave it at one phase and give it a bit longer. I don’t know what will happen. I will speak to the Minister and see what I can do.”