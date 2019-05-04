Local election candidates for Carlow announced

In Carlow there are now 31 people hoping to claim the 18 seats available on the county council.

The new electoral divisions this year mean there are now three areas in Carlow.

In Carlow Town there are seven seats up for grabs and 12 people going for them:

Mary Hande,

24 Barrowvale,

Portlaoise Road,

Graiguecullen,

Carlow.

John Cassin,

2 Springdale,

Tullow Road,

Carlow.

Adrienne Wallace,

34 Mac Gamhna Road,

Green Lane,

Carlow.

Fintan Phelan,

Brown’s Hill Road,

Askea,

Carlow Town,

Carlow.

Andrea Dalton,

Barr na Cassa,

Tinryland,

Carlow.

Ken Murnane,

Kellistown West,

Carlow.

Ciarán Dooley,

35 Green Road,

Carlow.

Fergal Browne,

Rutland,

Carlow.

Wayne Fennell,

5 Pollerton Manor,

Pollerton Little,

Carlow.

Tom O’Neill,

146 JKL Avenue,

Carlow.

Bernard Jennings,

Pembroke House,

Pembroke,

Carlow.

Kevin Byrne,

12 Laurel Grove,

Church Road,

Graiguecullen,

Carlow.

In the Tullow area, there are 10 people going for six seats:

Billy Nolan,

The Bungalow,

Ballon,

Co Carlow.

John McDonald,

Graiguealug,

Nurney,

Co Carlow.

William Paton,

Mill Street,

Tullow,

Co Carlow.

John Pender,

Grange View,

Friarstown,

Carlow.

Jim Deane,

Tinryland,

Carlow.

Charlie Murphy,

Knockbrack,

Myshall,

Co Carlow.

Maria Ansbro (nee Murphy),

‘Bus ós Cionn,’

Barrack Street,

Tullow,

Co Carlow.

John Murphy,

‘Glisheen’,

Boggan,

Kilbride,

Co Carlow.

Brian O’Donoghue,

Williamstown,

Rathvilly,

Co Carlow.

Helena Byrne,

Carlford House,

Carrigduff House,

Carrigduff,

Bunclody,

Co Wexford.

In Bagenalstown / Muinebheag there are nine going for five seats:

Josie Daly,

Rathellen,

Leighlinbridge,

Co Carlow.

Philip Gahan,

Bahana,

St Mullins,

Co Carlow.

Arthur McDonald,

Kilcarrig,

Fenagh Road,

Muinebheag,

Co Carlow.

Andy Gladney,

23 St Brigid’s Crescent,

Muinebheag,

Co Carlow.

Michael Doran,

Main Street,

Leighlinbridge,

Co Carlow.

Tommy Kinsella,

Kilcumney,

Goresbridge,

Co Carlow.

Denis Foley,

1 Chestnut Court,

Royal Oak Road,

Bagenalstown,

Co Carlow.

Willie Quinn,

Spahill,

Borris,

Co Carlow.

David O’Brien,

Barrett Street,

Bagenalstown,

Co Carlow.

Candidates have until Tuesday to change their minds.

