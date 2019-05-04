Local election candidates for Kilkenny announced

The deadline has now passed for anyone interested in running in the local elections to register.

12 noon today was the cut-off.

There are 24 seats up for grabs on Kilkenny County Council on May the 24th and there are now 44 candidates in the running.

There are eight people vying for Castlecomer’s six seats:

Michael Delaney

The Village Shop

Tullaroan

Co. Kilkennyc

Joseph Kavanagh

Conville House

Clogh

Castlecomer

Co. Kilkenny

Pat Fitzpatrick

Cloopook

Ballyfoyle

Co. Kilkenny

Michael McCarthy

Buncrusha Street

Freshford

Co. Kilkenny

Mary Hilda Cavanagh

Whiteshall

Crosspatrick

Via Thurles

Co. Kilkenny

Pat O’Neill

Ballyredding

Bennettsbridge

Co. Kilkenny

John Brennan

Upper Crutt

Clogh, Castlecomer

Co. Kilkenny

Denis Hynes

Ballyellen

Goresbridge

Co. Kilkenny

There are 14 candidates for Kilkenny’s seven seats:

Noel Gerard Walsh

9, St. Rioch’s Street

Kilkenny City

Malcolm Noonan

38, Cedarwood Drive

Louhboy

Kilkenny City

John Coonan

17, Willow Close

Ardnore

Kilkenny City

Seán Tyrrell

31, Cypress Grove

Loughboy

Kilkenny

Stephanie Hanlon

Viewmount

Goresbridge

Co. Kilkenny

Eugene McGuinness

40 Bishop Birch Place

Kilkenny City

Joe Malone

11 Maiden Hill Estate

Kells Road

Kilkenny City

Andrew McGuinness

13 Hawthorn Walk

Parcnagowan

Kilkenny City

Martin Brett

Callan Road

Kilkenny City

Orla Kelly

Scart

Dungarvan

Co. Kilkenny

David Fitzgerald

24 Patrick Street

Kilkenny

Andrea Cleere

Dama

Ballycallan

Co. Kilkenny

Enya Kennedy

5 The Cornstore

Green Street

Kilkenny

Luke O’Connor

5 Ayrfield

Granges Road

Kilkenny

12 for Callan/Thomastown’s six seats:

Trish Finegan

Rerrin House

Dunnamaggin

Co. Kilkenny

Deirdre Cullen

Kilree

Bennettsbridge

Co. Kilkenny

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere

Aughiletaun

Skeoughvosteen

Co. Kilkenny

David Kennedy

Ballyvool

Inistioge

Co. Kilkenny

John Kelly

Rossenarra

Kilmoganny

Co. Kilkenny

Breda Patricia Gardner

Hillview House

Cloghabrody

Thomastown

Co. Kilkenny

Michael McGrath

2, Fr. Sherin Place

Kilkenny

Matt Doran

Shrughawadda

Kilmoganny

Co. Kilkenny

John Carroll

Woodbrook

Kilmoganny

Co. Kilkenny

Michael Doyle

Ballinabarna

The Rower

Inistioge

Co. Kilkenny

Patrick O’Neill

Ballyredding

Bennettsbridge

Co. Kilkenny

Joe Lyons

Bauntha

Callan

Co. Kikenny

10 for Piltown’s five seats:

Ger Frisby

Treanaree

Slieverue

Co. Kilkenny

Grace Doyle

65 Belmont Heights

Ferrybank

Co. Kilkenny

Rob Duggan

Fanningstown

Piltown

Co. Kilkenny

Melissa O’Neill

40 Abbeylands

Ferrybank

Waterford

Eamon Aylward

Ballynooney

Mullinavat

Co. Kilkenny

John Hayes

21 Greenoaks

The Fairways

Ferrybank

Waterford

Fidelis Doherty

Ballyfacey

Glenmore

Co. Kilkenny

Pat Dunphy

Ballygorey

Mooncoin

Co. Kilkenny

Tomás Breathnach

Forge Road

Narabane

Kilmacow

Co. Kilkenny

Alan Curran

Tybroughney

Piltown

Co. Kilkenny

Candidates have until 12 noon on Tuesday to change their minds.