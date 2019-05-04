KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Local election candidates for Kilkenny announced

MaryAnn Vaughan 04/05/2019

The deadline has now passed for anyone interested in running in the local elections to register.

12 noon today was the cut-off.

For Carlow’s candidates, you can click here.

There are 24 seats up for grabs on Kilkenny County Council on May the 24th and there are now 44 candidates in the running.

There are eight people vying for Castlecomer’s six seats:

Michael Delaney
The Village Shop
Tullaroan
Co. Kilkennyc

Joseph Kavanagh
Conville House
Clogh
Castlecomer
Co. Kilkenny

Pat Fitzpatrick
Cloopook
Ballyfoyle
Co. Kilkenny

Michael McCarthy
Buncrusha Street
Freshford
Co. Kilkenny

Mary Hilda Cavanagh
Whiteshall
Crosspatrick
Via Thurles
Co. Kilkenny

Pat O’Neill
Ballyredding
Bennettsbridge
Co. Kilkenny

John Brennan
Upper Crutt
Clogh, Castlecomer
Co. Kilkenny

Denis Hynes
Ballyellen
Goresbridge
Co. Kilkenny

There are 14 candidates for Kilkenny’s seven seats:

Noel Gerard Walsh
9, St. Rioch’s Street
Kilkenny City

Malcolm Noonan
38, Cedarwood Drive
Louhboy
Kilkenny City

John Coonan
17, Willow Close
Ardnore
Kilkenny City

Seán Tyrrell
31, Cypress Grove
Loughboy
Kilkenny

Stephanie Hanlon
Viewmount
Goresbridge
Co. Kilkenny

Eugene McGuinness
40 Bishop Birch Place
Kilkenny City

Joe Malone
11 Maiden Hill Estate
Kells Road
Kilkenny City

Andrew McGuinness
13 Hawthorn Walk
Parcnagowan
Kilkenny City

Martin Brett
Callan Road
Kilkenny City

Orla Kelly
Scart
Dungarvan
Co. Kilkenny

David Fitzgerald
24 Patrick Street
Kilkenny

Andrea Cleere
Dama
Ballycallan
Co. Kilkenny

Enya Kennedy
5 The Cornstore
Green Street
Kilkenny

Luke O’Connor
5 Ayrfield
Granges Road
Kilkenny

12 for Callan/Thomastown’s six seats:

Trish Finegan
Rerrin House
Dunnamaggin
Co. Kilkenny

Deirdre Cullen
Kilree
Bennettsbridge
Co. Kilkenny

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere
Aughiletaun
Skeoughvosteen
Co. Kilkenny

David Kennedy
Ballyvool
Inistioge
Co. Kilkenny

John Kelly
Rossenarra
Kilmoganny
Co. Kilkenny

Breda Patricia Gardner
Hillview House
Cloghabrody
Thomastown
Co. Kilkenny

Michael McGrath
2, Fr. Sherin Place
Kilkenny

Matt Doran
Shrughawadda
Kilmoganny
Co. Kilkenny

John Carroll
Woodbrook
Kilmoganny
Co. Kilkenny

Michael Doyle
Ballinabarna
The Rower
Inistioge
Co. Kilkenny

Patrick O’Neill
Ballyredding
Bennettsbridge
Co. Kilkenny

Joe Lyons
Bauntha
Callan
Co. Kikenny

10 for Piltown’s five seats:

Ger Frisby
Treanaree
Slieverue
Co. Kilkenny

Grace Doyle
65 Belmont Heights
Ferrybank
Co. Kilkenny

Rob Duggan
Fanningstown
Piltown
Co. Kilkenny

Melissa O’Neill
40 Abbeylands
Ferrybank
Waterford

Eamon Aylward
Ballynooney
Mullinavat
Co. Kilkenny

John Hayes
21 Greenoaks
The Fairways
Ferrybank
Waterford

Fidelis Doherty
Ballyfacey
Glenmore
Co. Kilkenny

Pat Dunphy
Ballygorey
Mooncoin
Co. Kilkenny

Tomás Breathnach
Forge Road
Narabane
Kilmacow
Co. Kilkenny

Alan Curran
Tybroughney
Piltown
Co. Kilkenny

Candidates have until 12 noon on Tuesday to change their minds.

Close