Local election candidates for Kilkenny announced
The deadline has now passed for anyone interested in running in the local elections to register.
12 noon today was the cut-off.
There are 24 seats up for grabs on Kilkenny County Council on May the 24th and there are now 44 candidates in the running.
There are eight people vying for Castlecomer’s six seats:
Michael Delaney
The Village Shop
Tullaroan
Co. Kilkennyc
Joseph Kavanagh
Conville House
Clogh
Castlecomer
Co. Kilkenny
Pat Fitzpatrick
Cloopook
Ballyfoyle
Co. Kilkenny
Michael McCarthy
Buncrusha Street
Freshford
Co. Kilkenny
Mary Hilda Cavanagh
Whiteshall
Crosspatrick
Via Thurles
Co. Kilkenny
Pat O’Neill
Ballyredding
Bennettsbridge
Co. Kilkenny
John Brennan
Upper Crutt
Clogh, Castlecomer
Co. Kilkenny
Denis Hynes
Ballyellen
Goresbridge
Co. Kilkenny
There are 14 candidates for Kilkenny’s seven seats:
Noel Gerard Walsh
9, St. Rioch’s Street
Kilkenny City
Malcolm Noonan
38, Cedarwood Drive
Louhboy
Kilkenny City
John Coonan
17, Willow Close
Ardnore
Kilkenny City
Seán Tyrrell
31, Cypress Grove
Loughboy
Kilkenny
Stephanie Hanlon
Viewmount
Goresbridge
Co. Kilkenny
Eugene McGuinness
40 Bishop Birch Place
Kilkenny City
Joe Malone
11 Maiden Hill Estate
Kells Road
Kilkenny City
Andrew McGuinness
13 Hawthorn Walk
Parcnagowan
Kilkenny City
Martin Brett
Callan Road
Kilkenny City
Orla Kelly
Scart
Dungarvan
Co. Kilkenny
David Fitzgerald
24 Patrick Street
Kilkenny
Andrea Cleere
Dama
Ballycallan
Co. Kilkenny
Enya Kennedy
5 The Cornstore
Green Street
Kilkenny
Luke O’Connor
5 Ayrfield
Granges Road
Kilkenny
12 for Callan/Thomastown’s six seats:
Trish Finegan
Rerrin House
Dunnamaggin
Co. Kilkenny
Deirdre Cullen
Kilree
Bennettsbridge
Co. Kilkenny
Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere
Aughiletaun
Skeoughvosteen
Co. Kilkenny
David Kennedy
Ballyvool
Inistioge
Co. Kilkenny
John Kelly
Rossenarra
Kilmoganny
Co. Kilkenny
Breda Patricia Gardner
Hillview House
Cloghabrody
Thomastown
Co. Kilkenny
Michael McGrath
2, Fr. Sherin Place
Kilkenny
Matt Doran
Shrughawadda
Kilmoganny
Co. Kilkenny
John Carroll
Woodbrook
Kilmoganny
Co. Kilkenny
Michael Doyle
Ballinabarna
The Rower
Inistioge
Co. Kilkenny
Patrick O’Neill
Ballyredding
Bennettsbridge
Co. Kilkenny
Joe Lyons
Bauntha
Callan
Co. Kikenny
10 for Piltown’s five seats:
Ger Frisby
Treanaree
Slieverue
Co. Kilkenny
Grace Doyle
65 Belmont Heights
Ferrybank
Co. Kilkenny
Rob Duggan
Fanningstown
Piltown
Co. Kilkenny
Melissa O’Neill
40 Abbeylands
Ferrybank
Waterford
Eamon Aylward
Ballynooney
Mullinavat
Co. Kilkenny
John Hayes
21 Greenoaks
The Fairways
Ferrybank
Waterford
Fidelis Doherty
Ballyfacey
Glenmore
Co. Kilkenny
Pat Dunphy
Ballygorey
Mooncoin
Co. Kilkenny
Tomás Breathnach
Forge Road
Narabane
Kilmacow
Co. Kilkenny
Alan Curran
Tybroughney
Piltown
Co. Kilkenny
Candidates have until 12 noon on Tuesday to change their minds.